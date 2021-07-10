Letter: Republican leaders obstructing progress for Americans

The polls show that we Americans are in favor of the infrastructure legislation, yet Republican senators, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have said they will not vote for it, period.

They will not consider voting for the bill.

They are no longer statesmen and stateswomen. They are obstructionists against progress for Americans.

McConnell is living in the past and is no longer a suitable senator.

The Republican Party, in my lifetime, stood for people of integrity who would work to reconcile differences for the better for the nation. What happened?

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.