Letter: Republican leaders obstructing progress for Americans
The polls show that we Americans are in favor of the infrastructure legislation, yet Republican senators, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have said they will not vote for it, period.

They will not consider voting for the bill. 

They are no longer statesmen and stateswomen. They are obstructionists against progress for Americans. 

McConnell is living in the past and is no longer a suitable senator. 

The Republican Party, in my lifetime, stood for people of integrity who would work to reconcile differences for the better for the nation. What happened?

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads, "New legislative district map better reflects the state"
