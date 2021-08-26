Letter: Republican leaders not consistent on freedom to choose

It is very interesting that right out of gate our newly appointed attorney general went after a woman's right to choose, when the majority of Republican politicians are so busy touting body autonomy in regard to people being required to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, said, "We will make our own health care choices."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, "I believe in individual freedom … I think you ought to have the choice to make your own medical decisions with your doctor."

So why doesn't that apply to women who, for whatever reason, choose to end a pregnancy?

That's all we, whom are pro-choice, have been saying: This is a decision for a woman and her doctor.

The majority of Republican politicians still seem to think women are second-class citizens, not capable of knowing what they can or must do, especially in the event of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy.

But these same leaders are saying it's OK for women to decline a series of shots that could slow or stop this freight train of a pandemic.

So I am asking Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and all the others, which one is it?