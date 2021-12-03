 Skip to main content
Letter: Republican, independent voters need to support candidates who reject violence
Letter: Republican, independent voters need to support candidates who reject violence

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar posted a cartoonishly gruesome depiction of him murdering a congressperson and assaulting the president.

It was removed. By Republican standards, that was to be the end of it.

While Gosar’s method was childishly silly, the message was deadly serious. Republicans, and some independents, have forgotten that our unique gift to the world is modeling peaceful political resolutions. They tolerate violent rhetoric within the party.

Why is this? Where are the nonviolent Republicans and independents, where is your voice? Where is your vote on this matter?

Democrats can offer advice on maintaining party principles and loyalty while still eliminating threats of physical violence within the party. In the 1970s and 1980s, Democrats were confronted with calls and actions for physical violence from racists and the fringe left. How did the rest of the party resist?

Democrats nominated candidates, at all levels, whose core focus was on ending violence in all forms, and then voted for them. We found a way to resist war, resist home-grown extremism and advance civil rights for all.

We identified candidates with anti-violence values, promoted them and voted for them despite other disagreements.

So, is there a vast silent majority within the Republican Party opposing threats and acts of violence, or are all Republicans in favor of physical threats and actions within the party?

It is time to take a stand. The stand will be evident in the loudness of your voice, the candidates you promote and your personal vote. Help save the country.

Featured video:

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado suggested to a crowd for a second time in September that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom she called "black-hearted" and "evil," was a terrorist. Video of Boebert making similar comments in November surfaced earlier this week.
