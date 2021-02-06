Letter: Reporter writes with a warm, heartfelt way

Reporter Tim Stanley never ceases to amaze me.

His article about World War II Navy veteran Dale Wear and his upcoming 100th birthday touch the many hearts of your readers ("Tulsa WWII vet to observe quiet 100th birthday due to pandemic," Jan. 3).

Stanley visits with a lot of older Oklahomans and writes very warm and heartfelt pieces for the Tulsa World, which we can read and be a part of their lives.

We appreciate his kind but insightful words concerning the people whom he is interviewing.

Thank you very much for seeing the talent of Tim Stanley and assigning him to the task of covering the lives of these find people.

