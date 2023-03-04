In 2014, Russia invaded and seized Crimea from Ukraine. The world shook a finger at Russian President Vladimir Putin but did nothing else.

One year ago, Putin invaded Ukraine with the intent of making it a Russian-controlled state. The Ukrainians have put up a tremendous defense with material assistance from NATO. Much of it coming from the U.S.

Now, some members of Congress want to stop assistance.

Those most vocal are probably too young to remember the Cold War. They don't remember Russian ships being blockaded by the U.S. Navy when attempting to deliver nuclear missiles to Cuba.

They probably could not tell you what the USSR means.

In 1936, Adolph Hitler ordered German troops to seize the Rhineland. The world shook their finger at him. In 1938, he annexed Austria and part of Czechoslovakia. The world shook their finger at him, and he signed the Munch Agreement saying he would stop.

In 1939, he took the rest of Czechoslovakia, and six months later overran Poland. Thus began World War II.

Putin wants his legacy to be the reestablishment of the USSR. If we waiver on assistance to Ukraine, which nation will he invade next. If we fail to challenge one bully, which bully will step up next, China's Xi Jingping or North Korea's Kim Jong-un?

To members of Congress, learn history or repeat it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.