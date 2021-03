Let's say your dad owns a convenience store and my dad robs it. Do I owe you money?

This is much like reparations for the Tulsa race massacre. It was a terrible event all of us regret, but we can't undo it.

In wanting equality and justice for all, this pulls the scab off the healing from this awful time.

We have built parks and monuments dedicated to its memory. This accomplishes nothing.

