Letter: Rep. Mullin's 'irresponsible leadership'

I would be more impressed by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullins' admonitions to "learn to debate better," quit "fanning the flames" and "agree to disagree" if I had not heard him say, the day before the Capitol riot, that he will always believe Joe Biden is an "illegitimate president" even if the Electoral College vote is upheld.

This is not just being hard-headed; it is irresponsible leadership.

To those who are still in denial, it's simple: President Donald Trump got a record number of votes, but Biden got way more.

No need to fantasize about evil cabals with miraculous powers to control everybody who worked hard for a free and fair election.

Allegations of fraud are not evidence. There have been more than 50 opportunities in court to prove those claims, and all of them have failed.

Trump lost, time to get over it.

