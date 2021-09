Having just found out that U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin had taken it upon himself to rescue Americans in Afghanistan, I wonder how could he be so irresponsible.

If he had been hurt or captured, he would have put our military women and men in jeopardy to rescue him when they were trying evacuate Americans from that area.

No one needs this type of grandstanding.

