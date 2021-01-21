 Skip to main content
Letter: Rep. Markwayne Mullin blind to danger that Trump caused

Letter: Rep. Markwayne Mullin blind to danger that Trump caused

I am particularly troubled by the words of Rep. Markwayne Mullin when he says “no one’s to blame, everyone’s to blame” for the capital riot ("No one's to blame, everyone's to blame for Capitol riot, says U.S. Rep Markwayne Mullin," Jan. 8).

If he can’t see the damage done by the President Donald Trump and his supporters to our country and its institutions, he has no business serving in the U.S. House where he swore an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.

He should resign immediately so we can elect someone that will do the work of the people, not Trump’s bidding.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

