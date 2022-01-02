Letter: Rep. Kevin Hern's column riddled with falsehoods

I read the column from U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (“Democrat leaders not living up to promises,” Dec. 19), and between his inflammatory and malicious words about people he disagrees with he made several false statements.

He accuses President Joe Biden of failing to shut down the virus yet does not encourage his supporters to get vaccinated.

There is no $5 trillion bill the Democrats are trying to ram through – it is $1.75 trillion and is expected to pay for itself through taxing the wealthy and improved IRS enforcement.

As to operating without a budget, he talks about cutting taxes and balancing the budget in five years, yet does not say what he would cut. Social Security? Medicare? Social Security Disability Insurance? Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program? Child tax credits?

Ask him if he will accept the funding from the Infrastructure Act that is available for Oklahoma – the one he voted against.

Honesty and integrity matter. Or it used to!