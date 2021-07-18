 Skip to main content
Letter: Rep. Hern showing himself as a hypocrite
Letter: Rep. Hern showing himself as a hypocrite

Tulsa's congressional representative, Kevin Hern, seems to think his constituents are fools.

My jaw dropped on reading in his current newsletter that “While Americans are demanding leadership on health care, the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats are allowing the Obamacare system to fail.”

Say what?

Isn't this the same Rep. Hern who wrote on his campaign website that he “supports repealing Obamacare?"

And same representative who has voted in lockstep with the Republican majority that obstructed Obamacare implementation at every turn?

And now he is blaming Democrats for failure? Really?

Hern is showing himself a hypocritical as they come. Don’t fall for his blather.

