Letter: Renounce Trump for his support of Putin's Ukraine war
Letter: Renounce Trump for his support of Putin's Ukraine war

Citizens of our great country have long abhorred authoritarianism. While we can disagree on how entangled to become in the affairs of other countries, we have never wavered on the unifying principle that we stand for democracy.

So many countrymen died in World War II for the democratic order, now which has kept the peace in Europe for 70 years. A foundational purpose of NATO was as a check against Russia’s authoritarian expansion through conquering democratic neighbors.

Russian President Vladmir Putin has just invaded a democratic country, unilaterally decreeing that a portion of Ukraine is independent, rolling in his tanks battalions as “peacekeepers.” This outrage is antithetical to our security and our principles.

The strongest collective condemnation from Americans should be a given. Yet a former president of the United States, Donald Trump, just spoke admiring words about Putin’s invasion: “This is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine as independent. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force … We could use that on our southern border.”

Trump is a disgrace to us, our Constitution, and those who have served our and died for country. There is no room for equivocation about this man.

We, along with the editorial page of the Tulsa World, must issue the strongest declaration that Trump is unfit and un-American. It is time for all Americans to renounce Donald J. Trump, once and for all.

