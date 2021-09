The name on two Tulsa schools should be changed. No matter how long the students have been the Warriors or Braves, it is a disgrace using a Native American description or images for a school.

It is not right. People should not be able to be use those names or images because it’s racist.

Why don’t we call schools something else? It’s not that hard.

