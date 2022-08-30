Letter: Remembering Hungary's fight for freedom

A recent letter to the editor about Hungary’s liberation brought back lot of memories, but the U.S. being involved with Hungary’s freedom was not one. We, the U.S., were never that far east in World War II.

In August 1956, my U.S. Air Force navigator husband and I were marked and settled in an apartment near McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. Things were more or less quiet around the world, but in on November Britain was threatening to blow up the Suez Canal.

Around that time, Hungary tried to revolt against Russia’s continued domination and occupation. Fleeing Hungary was difficult because about 90% of its borders were with other Russian-dominated countries.

There was one small escape route, so the Hungarian Airlift was born. My husband left the house about 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and got home at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. Britain and France had started the airlift, and I think the U.S. was the only other country involved.

Those on U.S. planes landed in Munich and dispersed from there – some to the U.S., some to other countries. The revolt failed.

There is one freedom fighter statue in front of the Parliament Building in Budapest. The fight failed, but there is acknowledgement with the effort.

