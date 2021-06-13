Letter: Remembering fallen TPD officer

On June 11, my classmate, K9 Tulsa Police Officer Dick Hobson, was remembered for his sacrifice to Tulsa by giving his life in the line of duty 25 years ago.

On our first day in the police academy in 1978, we all stood up to introduce ourselves and explain why we wanted to serve Tulsa.

Dick was very matter of fact, "Because I didn't want to watch my ass spread working a desk job." And thus began our professional friendship and my recollections of a life well lived, but taken far too soon.

My last assignment, before leaving the department in 1985, was as a K9 handler. Dick became a K9 handler as well.

We both knew and accepted the risks of entering darkened alleys with our four legged partners in the lead.

We accepted those risks because of the bonds we forged with those incredibly loyal animals that always had our backs.

After leaving the department, I returned to Colorado and was a lawyer, prosecutor and a judge.

But my favorite job was always at the end of a leash.

Because of his sacrifice, Dick didn't have the joy of watching his children grow and excel or finally retiring after his years of service to Tulsa.