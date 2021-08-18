Letter: Remember Stitt's pandemic inaction in next year's election

In a recent Tulsa World column, former local educators Laura Bellis and Nate Morris urge Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to follow Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in "allowing for mask requirements in schools while investing in vaccination promotion statewide." ("State needs more aggressive political leadership in face of renewed COVID-19 threat," Aug. 9).

In numerous letters others have pleaded with Stitt to attack the ramped increase in recent COVID-19 infections and deaths by issuing a state of emergency to enact preventative measures.

Our governor, however, has refused to budge, and we should not expect him to implement a policy which supposedly infringes on individual rights.

No matter the consequences, Stitt will remain steadfast in his refusal to capitulate to pleas and reason.

As we begin opening schools, many teachers fear for their own and their students' safety.

The COVID-19 variant poses an ever increasing threat to children, who so far remain ineligible for vaccination and subject to infection.

Some of those kids may die due to inaction by leaders, who care more for their political interests or other nefarious reasons.