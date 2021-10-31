Letter: Remember Gov. Stitt's promises come election time

Early in his administration, Stitt picked fights with the tribes, first over the compacts (which control sharing the tribes' income from tobacco and casinos), then with the McGirt decision. So much for his "unity is critical" statement.

Next, he defended Epic Charter Schools’ administration, criticized the state auditor's report and spitefully subjected the Education Department to retaliatory auditing. So much for his education ambitions.

Having achieved his platform goal of consolidating state agencies and gaining control of board memberships, he proceeded to impose his will on their actions. (I guess that counts as a platform win for him, at least until “governor's accountability" is mentioned.)

"Improving health care" took its lumps early, when he dragged his feet on Medicaid expansion, and often when he limited health care access, ignored the COVID-19 virus, and refused to enforce masking.

Give him good marks on the Oklahoma favorites: abortion, gun control and protection from "out-of-staters advocating animal rights."

Remember what a good job he's done so far when Election Day gets here.