Letter: Remember Gov. Stitt's promises come election time

Gov. Kevin Stitt is revving up his run for re-election, prompting us to review his initial campaign, which featured his promise to make Oklahoma a "top ten" state. I recently went to his scorecard, the "Governor's Dashboard of Metrics."
Three categories show up in the Top Ten: eighth in unemployment, 11th in opioid-related deaths and seventh in structurally-deficient bridges. Though not mentioned, teen pregnancies and incarcerations are in there somewhere.
A recent edition of the Tulsa World included two articles: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado reported Oklahoma's standings in mental health: third highest in mental illness, tenth worst in suicides, 41st in mental illness and substance use disorders, and 39th in access to care (“Jails no replacement for mental health services,” Oct. 3). Editorial Pages Editor Ginnie Graham chimed in, noting the state’s No. 3 incarceration rate ranking (“What happened to the mental health money?” Oct. 3).
Early in his administration, Stitt picked fights with the tribes, first over the compacts (which control sharing the tribes' income from tobacco and casinos), then with the McGirt decision. So much for his "unity is critical" statement.
Next, he defended Epic Charter Schools’ administration, criticized the state auditor's report and spitefully subjected the Education Department to retaliatory auditing. So much for his education ambitions.
Having achieved his platform goal of consolidating state agencies and gaining control of board memberships, he proceeded to impose his will on their actions. (I guess that counts as a platform win for him, at least until “governor's accountability" is mentioned.)
"Improving health care" took its lumps early, when he dragged his feet on Medicaid expansion, and often when he limited health care access, ignored the COVID-19 virus, and refused to enforce masking.
Give him good marks on the Oklahoma favorites: abortion, gun control and protection from "out-of-staters advocating animal rights."
Remember what a good job he's done so far when Election Day gets here.
