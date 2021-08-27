Letter: Remember 3-year-old with COVID-19 when fighting prevention measures

I want to thank Amelia Cannon, her 3-year-old daughter, Aurora, and her family for sharing their profound story with our community ("Tulsa ER nurse wants world to see her 3-year-old's battle against COVID-19," Aug. 22).

Thank you, Amelia, for doing the incredibly hard work as a registered nurse at the Saint Francis Hospital emergency room.

And thank you for sharing the heart-wrenching story about your beautiful daughter paying the price of so many in our community failing to choose to get vaccinated.

For most of us, our prayers, thoughts and gratitude are with you and your loved ones and all others who put themselves in harm's way to take care of us.

I pray the story will have an impact on many to get a vaccination.

As Pope Francis says, "Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other especially the most vulnerable."

He doesn't say that lightly, he's urging us to take care of each other.