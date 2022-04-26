 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reluctance to help Ukraine doesn't make sense

It infuriates me to see bully Russia attack a peaceful non-militant country. The atrocities we see daily are gut wrenching and despicable.

All the powerful NATO nations sit by and watch these horrors unfold daily. Sanctions will not deter Vladimir Putin's aggression. The European Union also does nothing. No one wants to "poke the bear" (Russia) for fear he might hurt some country other than Ukraine.

So since Ukraine is not a member of the club, it will suffer the consequences. This makes zero sense. This is a fight for freedom and democracy. Any and all nations should fear what Putin will do. They could be next.

