Letter: Religious encroachment in schools, government threatens way of life

There is a bill in the Oklahoma Legislature, Senate Bill 1470, which would ban the teaching of a subject or instruction if it goes against or contradicts any student's religious beliefs in that particular class. Frankly, this is absurd.

While this is targeted against the teaching of evolution, it could be used to ban teaching the Earth is round if a student has a religious belief that the Earth is flat and yes, some do have that belief.

Or, it could ban the teaching of how earthquakes form if a student had a religious belief, as some actually do, that earthquakes are caused by a god being mad that gay people have rights and are not persecuted in society anymore. Again, actual beliefs.

This is the problem when Christian nationalists (not all Christians) who care more about promoting religion, or attacking specifically the teaching of the science of evolution, have power. It should concern us all. We shouldn't want the Christian nationalist version of Saudi Arabia in our schools and government. The founders of our Enlightenment-based republic and constitution would be rolling in their graves.

