Letter: Religious dogma is driving our politics

I do not believe in God. I do believe in Jesus and his teachings. My reasoning is that for thousands of years hundreds of millions of people were killed over religious differences, even after Jesus and Muhammad came to the fore.

The reason that the Founding Fathers added the separation of church and state in the Constitution is to ensure that religious dogma would not permeate the workings of a democratically driven government.

Now we have political candidates draping themselves in religious dogma just to win votes. We do not know these people, for they do not meet the people. They just rely on tens of millions of dollars on advertising purporting to regale their virtues and credentials when, in truth, we know nothing about them.

We saw this happen in 2016 and by 2020 damn near lost our democratic republic. Ben Franklin warned us that it was up to "We The People" to do all we can to keep it.

Remember these things when you go to vote, and vote you must as though the future of this nation depends upon it, because it does. May the teachings of Jesus guide you in the choices you make, for whatever you decide, you will have to live with your decision. Are you ready to do that?

