 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Religious dogma is driving our politics

  • 0

I do not believe in God. I do believe in Jesus and his teachings. My reasoning is that for thousands of years hundreds of millions of people were killed over religious differences, even after Jesus and Muhammad came to the fore.

The reason that the Founding Fathers added the separation of church and state in the Constitution is to ensure that religious dogma would not permeate the workings of a democratically driven government.

Now we have political candidates draping themselves in religious dogma just to win votes. We do not know these people, for they do not meet the people. They just rely on tens of millions of dollars on advertising purporting to regale their virtues and credentials when, in truth, we know nothing about them.

We saw this happen in 2016 and by 2020 damn near lost our democratic republic. Ben Franklin warned us that it was up to "We The People" to do all we can to keep it.

Remember these things when you go to vote, and vote you must as though the future of this nation depends upon it, because it does. May the teachings of Jesus guide you in the choices you make, for whatever you decide, you will have to live with your decision. Are you ready to do that?

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

"There are no words to say how much (Dr. Preston Phillips will) be missed because he was indeed the best and I'm forever thankful that I was referred to him," says Tulsa resident Sandra Merritt.

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

"Posted only a few hours after the Texas grade school massacre, Ryan Walters states 'this is not a gun problem,' he reassures us, 'this is about ensuring individuals have the right to self-defense,'" writes Tulsa resident Stephen Gerkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert