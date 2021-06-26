Letter: Relating to extraterrestrials

It’s sometimes forgotten that UFOs — unidentified flying objects — don’t include the words alien, intelligent beings or visitors from outer space.

We skip past the “unidentified” part, but then we try to figure out the motives of these extraterrestrials and whether they intend harm or not.

Unfortunately, we don’t know because none of these UFOs have landed with little green men asking to see our leader.

A number of UAEs — unidentified aerial phenomena (the military’s version of UFOs) — seen and recorded by Navy and Air Force pilots were investigated by the U.S. Defense Department.

The report’s findings are inconclusive. In other words, they don’t know what these things are either ("'There is stuff': Enduring mysteries trail US report on UFOs," June 5).

Being human, we tend to anthropomorphize so-called intelligent beings.

Their bodies are symmetrical, with two arms and two legs and maybe a big head or a badly wrinkled face, as in "Star Trek" or "Star Wars."