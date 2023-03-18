In 2020, Tesla rejected Oklahoma for Austin. In 2022, Panasonic rejected Oklahoma for Desoto, Kansas. In 2023, Volkswagen rejected Oklahoma for Ontario, Canada. Does anyone see a pattern here?

The comment by the Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat was, “How do we become more competitive?”

As a retired regional vice president of operations for a Fortune 19 company, I can maybe provide some insight to that question.

That is, Oklahoma must invest in potential employees with excellent education opportunities and health care for themselves and their families.

U.S. News and World Report rankings of States has Oklahoma as No. 43 overall, No. 48 in health care, No. 42 in education and No. 44 in crimes and corrections.

Does anyone honestly think that a major corporation will invest in a state with those numbers? We need to invest much, much more in all levels of education, especially higher education as well as in all aspects of health care to compete.

We can give all the tax incentives to a company for a new facility, the state can cut individual taxes all they want (you cannot cut yourself to prosperity), but major companies will not come unless significant improvement and investments are made with the fundamentals for their future workers.

