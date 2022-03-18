Letter: Reject the fringes and go with ranked choice voting

Ginnie Graham wrote, “where that intersection of common ground is will never be known if we can’t discuss differences, too (“Facts about race irritate people,” March 11).”

I, and many Oklahomans agree that we want a civil, fair format that will allow discussions on all the diversities that politicians are currently using against and dividing us.

The Oklahoma voting system is now designed to limit most discussions from diverse voices, and they only give us an “either/or” choices at the ballot box, mostly Democratic or Republican.

So, what if we change? Discussing differences is what happens when candidates in ranked choice voting formats go on stage. All forms of diverse political ideas are then placed in front of the people to choose from, after having a civil discussion.

This format discourages the hateful, derogatory and repulsive attacks from all candidates. A candidate cannot take a chance to offend any voters, so the discussion ends up mostly civil and factual.

To return to a time of civil discussions that allows us to discuss our differences on all issues is entirely possible.

To return to a system that encourages competency, and character when electing civil servants, then work to change your election system. This is doable: The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows it.

The voters can do this.

This is the “intersection of common ground” that Graham referred to. She gave us the “what we need,” this is the “how to get it done,”

