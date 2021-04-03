Letter: Reject H.R. 1 and H.R. 127 for being unconstitutional

I would like to request that the state of Oklahoma’s executive, legislative and judicial branches unite with like-minded states to reject any unconstitutional law passed by our federal government on the basis of the 10th Amendment.

H.R.1, currently in the U.S. Senate, would violate Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution. H.R. 127, currently referred to the House Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security would violate the Second Amendment.

We need to stand up for our rights as sovereign states granted to us by the 10th Amendment. We must no longer allow an out-of-control federal government take over our lives and freedoms.

Blair Powell, Tulsa

Editor's Note. The 10th Amendment states that powers not granted to the U.S. were reserved to the states or to the people. H.R. 1 is a proposal that would expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws, limit partisan gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders. H.R. 127 would require licensing of firearm and ammunition possession, registration of firearms and ban possession of certain ammunition.