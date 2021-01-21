Letter: Reject Big Tech's shutdown of Trump's speech

Whether you are a supporter of President Donald Trump or one of his more thunderous opponents what has taken place on Twitter and Facebook over the course of the past few weeks should concern you.

I am not here to point out rights and wrongs by Trump, Republicans or Democrats.

Instead, what should be focused on are the major oversteps taken by the tech giants to silence a man who was president with millions of supporters and the continued backing of a giant portion of a major political party.

Those who show agreement with Trump are being silenced as well, such as with Parler.

As a philosophy major, this is beyond concerning. All involved or wanting to be engaged in political discourse must be heard at this crucial time for our country.

John Stuart Mill was the most prominent English philosopher of the 19th century. His idea of the free marketplace of ideas is possibly the most powerful idea linked to free speech.

It is crucial that this tool of discussion, which can lead to good and understanding, is protected. Reject Big Tech’s clampdown.

Support freedom and equality of speech for all. It is a road necessary to travel down.