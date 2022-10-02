 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Register to vote, go to party precinct meetings and get involved

Matthew Fox inspired this letter. He wrote, “It is precisely the despair of our times that convinces me that a renaissance is right around the corner.”

My 1951 political science professor fled Germany because he was Jewish. He had one absolute requirement. College graduates have an ethical responsibility to be politically active. They should be registered voters and attend their precinct or caucus meetings.

Call the headquarters of your chosen party to learn when and where your precinct meeting will be. Frequently you will be asked to chair and/or host the meeting, which is usually held in January or February. Attendance is typically low. Invite your precinct neighbors. Children may attend to listen and learn.

By attending a meeting you become eligible to move on to county, district, state and national conventions. Adolph Hitler came to power because the educated ignored this responsibility.

Southern Democrats formed the Christian Coalition and took over the Republican Party. They organized and had a manual explaining the importance of doing exactly what my professor advised and how to do it.

I believe that to graduate from high school, you should be a registered voter and should have attended a precinct meeting with at least one parent.

Avoid a third party. Do not fear controversy. Practice diplomacy. Choose one of the two main parties and bring neighbors with you. Bring wisdom and enthusiasm as you fight for a favorite issue.

Political activism is fun. Learn. Educate. Make a difference! Contribute to the renaissance!

