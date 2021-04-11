Letter: Regalado positions sheriff's office against federal enforcement of gun laws

I just finished reading Editorial Editor Wayne Greene's piece "Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says he wants a state law with "bite" to let him protect Second Amendment rights" (April 4) and am a bit confused.

The sheriff indicates he supports the U.S. Constitution, but then encourages the passing of a state law that is designed to "overcome" the passage of a federal law dealing with gun ownership.

The last time I checked, federal law trumps state law, and the sheriff's oath to support the U.S. Constitution takes priority over the Oklahoma Constitution.

Further, what information does the sheriff have regarding this purported federal law that will take away guns from citizens?

I've seen nothing on this. And, with the current 50/50 split in the U.S. Senate, such a law would not be viable.

Or is this just more of the same from when the U.S. last had a Democratic president, and the National Rifle Association promised that the federal government would be taking away guns?