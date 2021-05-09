Letter: Regalado needs to ditch the uniform when promoting his politics

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado recently appeared in uniform and spoke at a “Health and Freedom Conference ” rally held at Rhema Bible College.

Other speakers included Simon Gold, an anti-vaxxer doctor previously arrested on federal charges relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection; MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, currently being sued for over $1 billion for lying about vote manipulation by voting machine company New Dominion; Michael Flynn, recently pardoned by President Donald Trump after having repeatedly confessed to lying to the FBI; and, Lin Wood, who’s called for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence.

All in all, a particularly unsavory group, and perhaps typical of speakers usually invited to speak at similar functions.

The problem here is not that Regalado spoke or expressed whatever extreme opinions he holds.

Rather, the problem is that Regalado did it in uniform, implying that he represented the views and opinions of the citizens of Tulsa County.

Clearly, Regalado doesn’t speak for all the citizens of Tulsa County. There are many citizens in the county who neither support nor condone Regalado’s extreme positions and are appalled by them.