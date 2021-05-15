Letter: Reduce per-child expenditure for virtual education

Epic Charter School should be fully transparent about its expenditures.

It is no surprise, however, that public dollars are being misused when the Legislature, in its wisdom, provides the same amount of funding to a virtual school — that is not subject to class-size limits and is not responsible for the physical safety of its students during the day — as it does to traditional schools that are held to these standards.

If we are paying more for a service than it actually costs to provide, then we shouldn’t be surprised when money is wasted.

For more than 30 years, state funding for public education in Oklahoma had been based on the per-pupil cost of providing the educational services to children in brick-and-mortar schools, until virtual charter schools began.

In addition to transparency, the funding for virtual charter schools should be reduced to match the cost of a virtual education.

