Letter: Red herring arguments litter resistance to gun control laws

Some have stressed that we need better and/or fewer doors to protect our children in schools from mass killings.
The Uvalde, Texas, gunman was able to use strong doors already in place to protect himself from law enforcement and continue the killing of children. The doors became a means of defense for the killer.
After previous mass killings, arguments were made that video games, social media, mental illness, poverty, and violent film and television programming are to blame. Never guns.
All other nations have our same problems of poor mental health, poverty, etc. What they don’t have is easier access to weapons of war then to a six-pack of beer.
Mass shootings outside of the U.S. are rare. Don’t be distracted by the red herring arguments that always pin the blame on everything except access to the guns.
Firearms are a multi-billion dollar business. Gun makers and retailers pay our lawmakers millions of dollars at the state and federal level each election cycle to protect them from liability and make sure the money keeps flowing, even if the blood of our children keeps flowing on schoolroom floors.
