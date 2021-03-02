Letter: Recognize importance of public lands

An effort is underway to promote the value of Oklahoma public lands.

Senate Resolution 3, pending in the Oklahoma Legislature, touts the critical role of our state and federally owned lands to hunters, anglers, hikers, nature photographers and the like who rely on and enjoy the access they provide.

More than 30 organizations are supporting this resolution.

We’ve seen a tremendous increase in the usage of these lands over the last year due to COVID-19.

When people needed to get out of the house after being cooped up, Oklahomans turned to the great outdoors for relief.

Because of this, we have all been reminded of the need to be out in nature.

On top of that, the Outdoor Industry Association estimates that outdoor recreation generates $10.6 billion in consumer spending that supports 97,000 jobs in our state.

If our personal well-being isn’t enough, that’s 97,000 reasons to support the places where much of our outdoor recreation happens.

Unfortunately, our public lands don’t always get the affection they deserve, especially when budgets are tight.