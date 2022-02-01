Letter: Recent hospital visit an eye-opening look at pandemic's effects

I was recently released from a Tulsa hospital after an emergency procedure. I have some comments about the effects of COVID-19 Infections on hospital staffing.

Nurses are working overtime on their own long shifts and then returning to work as aides. Aides are doing the same, and then filling in for housekeepers.

Last night I was told seven phlebotomists were out with COVID infections. A lab employee was taking blood for several phlebotomists and then returning to the lab to do his job there.

All of the employees I spoke with gave me very good attention and care. They all spoke of having exhaustion. I have long since given up on trying to understand my fellow humans who refuse vaccination.

I know some cannot, but many can. All I can believe is they are unaware of the consequences of their lack of actions.

