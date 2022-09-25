 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Recalling the greatness of artist Shan Goshorn

  • 0

Oklahoma was among the first states to implement universal pre-K, programs for 4-year-olds offered by public schools. Only eight states fund pre-K for all children. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the positive impacts of this program and more.

I enjoyed James Watts' article about Shan Goshorn (“Artist archives to go to national museum,” Sept. 18).

In the ‘90s, before I went to ministerial school in 1996, I taught classes at Unity Church, on Jamestown. Goshorn came to my classes.

One day, she brought me a gift. The gift was a framed example of her works. It is a combination of photography and painting. It is titled “Coming Into Power.” Ever since I received it, it has been hanging on the wall opposite my desk in my office. I have looked at it every day all of these years.

I had no idea she was known worldwide. I thought of her as a local artist and lovely warm person. I celebrate Shan Goshorn.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

"McConnell and what once was the Republican Party do not possess the courage or honesty to even acknowledge their responsibility for the current ongoing assault on our system of government and ultimately our way of life," says Tulsa resident Tom Payne.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert