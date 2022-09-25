Letter: Recalling the greatness of artist Shan Goshorn

In the ‘90s, before I went to ministerial school in 1996, I taught classes at Unity Church, on Jamestown. Goshorn came to my classes.

One day, she brought me a gift. The gift was a framed example of her works. It is a combination of photography and painting. It is titled “Coming Into Power.” Ever since I received it, it has been hanging on the wall opposite my desk in my office. I have looked at it every day all of these years.