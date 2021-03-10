 Skip to main content
Letter: Reasons to be outraged

Reading stories about the plans to spread gas costs out over years to cover the unbelievable — and extortionary — numbers, we have a case for true outrage!

A total of $3.4 billion is expected to be paid by the approximately 3.8 million Oklahomans.

That works out to just under $1,000 per person in the state. That's nearly $4,000 for a family of four.

A recent story stated the gas market was unregulated, so that makes it OK to some gas providers/individuals/traders to get $3.6 billion for gas only worth perhaps a few million dollars? ("Oklahoma Natural Gas seeks to defer $1.6B in fuel costs associated with cold snap," March 3).

This cannot stand, and something needs to be done about it now. Can we not apply anti-gouging laws to this massive ripoff?

The paper needs to investigate who these entities are, and they need to be held accountable. These people are in the process of robbing $3.8 million people, even of it is legal. 

This situation is unconscionable. I think outrage is truly applicable here and all Oklahomans should be.

