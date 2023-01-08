 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rear-view reflection

Driver gives a shout-out to helpful people when having car trouble on an Oklahoma highway. 

During this season of reflection, I would be remiss if I didn't thank and appreciate those who helped me earlier this year.

The incident in question was when I lost power in my car on I-44 in the 80 per hour speed limit lanes. Thank goodness I had not yet reached the construction zone where there was no shoulder.

After contacting 911, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Walbridge came to assist. He allowed me to wait in his car until the A&W tow truck arrived. They safely delivered me to Don Carlton Honda. The whole team was so gracious in lending me a car for the weekend until my Honda was fixed.

With so much going astray in this world today, it's important to acknowledge kindness. Happy New Year!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

