Letter: Real uses for an AR-15 rifle
Letter: Real uses for an AR-15 rifle

A lot of people are confused about the AR-15. AR does not stand for assault rifle.

It stands for ArmaLite Rifle, the original manufacturer of the AR-15. 

The AR-15 was renamed the M-16 by Colt during the Vietnam War. The M-16 was a full automatic rifle.  

The civilian concept, the AR-15, is semi-automatic, meaning you have to pull the trigger each time you fire the weapon. 

Some people use the AR-15 for hunting. A lot of the states limit a person to a five-round magazine. 

Most people use the AR-15 for protection. Years ago, people were worried about the individual person causing a threat. 

Today, with the border situation and unfriendly countries, the threat now turns to several individuals. 

Now, a person needs a 30-round clip, not a single-shot weapon. The phrase "assault weapon" covers a lot of area. 

A rock, stick, hands, bow and arrow, knives and others were once used in wars and battles for assault weapons. 

A lot of people use the AR-15 for target and recreational use.

For me, if my family comes under attack by several individuals, I want a weapon that shoots 30 rounds, not just one before reloading. 

The AR-15 is responsible for less than 5% of deaths by a weapon. Most are caused by handguns and knives. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World’s March 28 editorial: “Breaches of faith”
