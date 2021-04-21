Letter: Real uses for an AR-15 rifle

A lot of people are confused about the AR-15. AR does not stand for assault rifle.

It stands for ArmaLite Rifle, the original manufacturer of the AR-15.

The AR-15 was renamed the M-16 by Colt during the Vietnam War. The M-16 was a full automatic rifle.

The civilian concept, the AR-15, is semi-automatic, meaning you have to pull the trigger each time you fire the weapon.

Some people use the AR-15 for hunting. A lot of the states limit a person to a five-round magazine.

Most people use the AR-15 for protection. Years ago, people were worried about the individual person causing a threat.

Today, with the border situation and unfriendly countries, the threat now turns to several individuals.

Now, a person needs a 30-round clip, not a single-shot weapon. The phrase "assault weapon" covers a lot of area.

A rock, stick, hands, bow and arrow, knives and others were once used in wars and battles for assault weapons.

A lot of people use the AR-15 for target and recreational use.