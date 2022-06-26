Letter: Real school needs must be addressed by the state

On June 28, much of our state will go to the polls to vote on some state superintendent candidates. The press has been talking about funding, parent choice, “indoctrination,” and teacher shortages for several months. Meanwhile, candidates try to find key levers to improve Oklahoma schools, aiming to become a top 10 state.

However, the teacher shortage is not a tagline. It is adversely affecting schools and districts. Most importantly, it hurts students. This year alone, the state Department of Education issued 3,833 emergency certifications, influencing an estimated 123,000 students.

School administrators feel the pain of the shortage. When so many teachers enter without proper preparation, leaders must offer on-the-job training plus other duties, from crossing guard to custodian. There’s no easy choice for how school leaders spend their time. In each classroom, there are kids who must learn and teachers in need of support.

Regardless of their size, school districts benefit from instructional coaching capacity. Whether this coaching comes from the principal or additional staff, teachers need regular feedback to improve and, ultimately, to stay. Weekly coaching improves teacher retention. However, given the sheer number of new teachers, our current staffing structure in schools does not allow for such frequency. Will superintendent candidates suggest new funding for coaching during the campaign?

While we have great resources including Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration and the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, the reach is not enough. We need the state to fund school districts so they can hire additional instructional leadership staff and provide ongoing training to administrators.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

