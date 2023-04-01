It is a sad thing when anyone’s life is taken. Everyone wishes to prevent (mass events) in the future. To get a handle on these things, we must first determine the cause.

The media, wealthy anti-gun people and government want to blame the gun when one is used. Why not blame the person who used the gun?

The individual using the weapon is the one who is responsible. Many people are killed by cars and the media and others don’t blame the car. Other weapons used to kill — knife, ax, machete, bat, golf club — it’s the person who used that weapon who gets the blame.

Let's work on the real problem; it's the people.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.