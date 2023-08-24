There are some who are looking to place blame for the lack of academic achievement among some Tulsa Public Schools kids.

Blame somebody, anybody. Blame the superintendent, “yes” people on the board, teachers’ union, parents, that evil CRT, pornography in the libraries.

Some who think they know better even say, “The kids just don’t want to learn.”

The real problem is that poverty is devastating the educational opportunities for TPS kids.

The scientific literature over decades of research is clear.

Poverty, the lack of income and low levels of income, is a major contributor to crime, violence, poor health, suicide, mental illness and poor mental health, depression, dysfunctional family and social relationships, a break down in community structures and poor educational outcomes.

Almost 28,000 kids come to school every day affected by the ways in which poverty grinds down families and children, inflicting lifelong changes in brain structure, brain chemistry, and thought processes on a daily basis.

The pedagogy cannot and will not stand against the effects of poverty.

I don’t believe blame can be assigned to the TPS board, leadership or to the staff and teachers. They should be applauded and supported for their commitment.

We have a responsibility to advocate for our kids that goes beyond the classroom and demands that our elected officials at all levels of government act to eradicate poverty.

We can then see truly advanced educational achievement for our kids.

