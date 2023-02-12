I appreciated the World's article on the renowned Catholic scholar George Weigel ("Knippa Interfaith Lecture: Catholic scholar, author to talk Vatican II legacy," Feb. 3).

But I was saddened to read that Weigel said that an obstacle to church unity is "the fact that liberal Protestantism has become indistinguishable from the woke zeitgeist."

It is hard to see how such a factually reckless statement advances goodwill in general or the goal of church unity in particular. Seems to me that step one toward church unity and toward good relations among all religions is mutual respect.

