It is incumbent upon our elected and community leaders to recognize that collaborating within a tense environment is a necessity to successful governance. I’d like to share what that means for our city.

The 2022 election was a unique part of this ongoing experiment of democracy: constituents in District 5 elected Grant Miller. While I possess concerns about the success of his tenure, it is crucial that like-minded citizens in the district play our part in ensuring the success of the city.

Solving big problems within big institutions is a big hassle for a reason.

It wasn’t wise for Miller to lead with a potential solution to a very real crisis: opioid addiction ("Tulsa city councilor pushes medical marijuana policy changes while quietly operating his own cultivation business," Jan. 20).

Instead, efforts should have been made to understand the scope of the problem to better isolate what the city can do to effectuate change. Absent that insight, it’s easy for people to assume malfeasance or perceive impropriety where there is none.

Despite his involvement in the medical cannabis industry, I believe Miller is working in good faith to expand treatment for our first responders. His vision is sensible: empowering choice.

Working in good faith with people who you disagree with will always remain the key to successful governing.

The nonpartisan business of the city moves forward. In city politics, we are better together.

