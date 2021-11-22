 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Real conservatives should leave Republican Party
0 Comments

Letter: Real conservatives should leave Republican Party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The only way for this country to save our democracy is for real conservatives to break away from the Republican Party.

If Trump is elected in 2024, he will destroy this democracy as he has destroyed most of the companies and ventures he has managed.

You got your judges and tax cuts, but it has come at a heavy cost. Trump mocks the Constitution and demonizes half of the country. He is a divider, not a uniter.

You may lose the next battle by splitting off from the Republican Party, but you will win the war for democracy.

True conservatives need a real conservative party, not a cult, one that adheres to the Constitution and rule of law, not fealty to a person seeking to be an autocrat.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, appeared before a judge on Monday to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon surrendered earlier in the day to FBI agents. The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt – one for refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert