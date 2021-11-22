Letter: Real conservatives should leave Republican Party

The only way for this country to save our democracy is for real conservatives to break away from the Republican Party.

If Trump is elected in 2024, he will destroy this democracy as he has destroyed most of the companies and ventures he has managed.

You got your judges and tax cuts, but it has come at a heavy cost. Trump mocks the Constitution and demonizes half of the country. He is a divider, not a uniter.

You may lose the next battle by splitting off from the Republican Party, but you will win the war for democracy.

True conservatives need a real conservative party, not a cult, one that adheres to the Constitution and rule of law, not fealty to a person seeking to be an autocrat.

