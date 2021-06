I question whether people who say House Bill 1775 is racist have read it.

It can be found online at the Oklahoma Legislature website or the Legiscan site.

Can an act that prohibits teaching racist concepts be racist? I don’t think so. I could be wrong.

Please show me if I am wrong after reading HB 1775.

