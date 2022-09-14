Letter: Ranked choice voting worked well in Alaska, and could here as well

Alaska had 48 candidates who entered the primary race for U.S. Congress to fulfill the term of a deceased congressman.

This election tested their new system, with the top four receiving the most votes, were then qualified for the final runoff election.

The objective of the new ranked choice system was for the citizens to have the winner earn a majority of votes cast.

Alaska’s former election formats generally produced a plurality winner, which was generally a lower percentage, but not especially a majority of the voters that participated in those elections.

Their first ranked-choice election started with 48 candidates and was then narrowed down to the top four being selected for the Final Runoff which would decide the election.

The results after the final runoff showed the count indicated the winner was Mary Peltola, a Yup'ik Native Alaskan who ran as a Democrat. Peltola won with her votes totaling 91,266 (51.5%), and Sarah Palin (Republican), had 86,026 votes (49.52%).

This election was definitive, the results are not questioned and since this election was for the fulfillment of a term served by a deceased congressman, the final four candidates are all entered into another race that will pit them once together again in October.

These results to me indicate that if we are concerned about electing competent leadership to represent us in state and federal races, ranked choice voting is an amazing tool that will produce results.

