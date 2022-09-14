 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ranked choice voting worked well in Alaska, and could here as well

  • 0

Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Vice President LeeAnne Jimenez joins Ginnie Graham and Barry Friedman for a deep dive into what functions teachers unions serve.

Editorial: TPS needs champions to defend against unfair political targeting

Ginnie Graham: Higher education deepens inequities, and government must fix it

Ginnie Graham: Higher education deepens inequities, and government must fix it

Ginnie Graham: Banning books all the rage in conservative circles

Alaska had 48 candidates who entered the primary race for U.S. Congress to fulfill the term of a deceased congressman.

This election tested their new system, with the top four receiving the most votes, were then qualified for the final runoff election.

The objective of the new ranked choice system was for the citizens to have the winner earn a majority of votes cast.

Alaska’s former election formats generally produced a plurality winner, which was generally a lower percentage, but not especially a majority of the voters that participated in those elections.

Their first ranked-choice election started with 48 candidates and was then narrowed down to the top four being selected for the Final Runoff which would decide the election.

The results after the final runoff showed the count indicated the winner was Mary Peltola, a Yup'ik Native Alaskan who ran as a Democrat. Peltola won with her votes totaling 91,266 (51.5%), and Sarah Palin (Republican), had 86,026 votes (49.52%).

People are also reading…

This election was definitive, the results are not questioned and since this election was for the fulfillment of a term served by a deceased congressman, the final four candidates are all entered into another race that will pit them once together again in October.

These results to me indicate that if we are concerned about electing competent leadership to represent us in state and federal races, ranked choice voting is an amazing tool that will produce results.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

"So, when President Joe Biden and company levy a tax on Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon and others to pay for their vote buying schemes, they are levying a tax on every consumer. The corporation is merely a tax collector, not a taxpayer," says Tulsa resident Doyle Pierce.

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

"Would a teacher be allowed to a have a class discussion regarding HB 1775? Could teachers discuss the pros and cons or would they risk the secretary of education asking for their teaching certificates?" asks Tulsa resident Kathy Evanson.

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

"It is reported that Trump has inappropriately, and likely illegally, failed to promptly return numerous confidential documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, subject to the provisions of the Presidential Records Act," says Tulsa resident Ed Farris.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert