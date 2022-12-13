 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Random musings about Ye, Medicaid enrollment and Camp Lejeune

Couple of thoughts. Since when is Ye (as in Kanye West's new name) pronounced “yay?” It’s been pronounced “yee” my whole life. I don't remember "hear yay, hear yay," "come all yay faithful," or yay old pub.

Also, we should make Dec. 7 a holiday. Because of Pearl Harbor of course, but also because it’s the last day of Medicare enrollment, and thus, the god awful commercials.

J.J. Walker, I used to like him and “Good Times.” Joe Namath, always liked him. Now? Hate ‘em both. I will never watch or listen to a show or word they mutter. If Medicare pays for any of these worthless commercials, they are severely wasting your money.

Ditto for Car Shield, Home Shield, and Camp-freaking-Lejeune!

