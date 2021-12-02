Letter: Rancor of today needs to be replaced by the civility of the past

I had hoped that with a change of administrations we would experience renewed civility within government, but tribalism and toxic politics seem only to have grown. Fiction, posturing, hate speech, and personal attacks are the norm.

Civility, once a foundational element of democratic rule, has been replaced with rancor and insolence.

This kind of troglodytic behavior in our elected officials, at all levels, does nothing to advance society or lift We the People. It only weakens democracy.

Perhaps it is time to embrace some of the wisdom of the past, and reshape governance in the process.

George W. Bush: "Civility is not a tactic or a sentiment. It is the determined choice of trust over cynicism, of community over chaos."

Jim Leach: "Civility is not about dousing strongly held views. It's about making sure that people are willing to respect other perspectives."

John F. Kennedy: "So let us begin anew ...remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us."