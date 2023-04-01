Here we go again — another shooting at a school and more cries for gun control. My heart goes out to these families as I cannot imagine the unbearable heartache of losing a child to senseless violence.

But, no amount of gun control is going to solve this problem.

The problem will only be solved when parents take an interest raising their children and teaching them the value of a human life. You cannot hand your child a cell phone or tablet and turn them loose on the internet to raise themselves and to learn the human values necessary to live in a civilized society.

We all have dark days, and the only way to overcome them is to interact with another human being and not go on the internet to get negative reinforcement overload then go out and shoot up the town.

Twitter, Facebook and Google have sorry parenting skills and should not be trusted in the raising of our children. Only we can do it and don't depend on government gun control to solve this humanitarian crises.

