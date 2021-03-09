 Skip to main content
Letter: Raise minimum wage

We must have a $15 minimum wage nationally.

With the increase of inflation, the cost of health care and child care and the fact that so many people are required to get a second or third job just to make ends meet, $15 isn't enough. 

At a minimum, a raise would be a move in the direction of equality.

Our young adults should not have to choose between going to school or keeping their lights on and food to eat in their fridge. 

Carrie Engelbrecht, Claremore

