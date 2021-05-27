Letter: Rail merger would be good for Oklahoma

The Oklahoma economy has steadily improved since the COVID-19-induced downturn last year.

An important area of growth and recovery is international trade. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was recently updated to improve trade among these nations.

In the wake of these negotiations, attention has turned to attempts to establish a single-line rail route connecting USMCA countries, spanning the distance from Mexico to Canada.

Earlier this year, Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern reached an agreement to merge the two railroads.

If approved by the Surface Transportation Board, the combined rail line will provide a 20,000-mile, single-line route across the largest trade bloc in the world.

Hundreds of shippers across the U.S. have spoken up in favor of the CP-KCS combination. Unlike rail mergers brokered by the notorious tycoons of America’s past, the union of CP and KCS will add competition and rail capacity.

It will drive current and future economic growth in North America by initiating the more efficient use of existing infrastructure and offering more options for shippers.